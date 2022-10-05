JUST IN: UL student in critical condition in off campus shooting

The UL Lafayette Police Department is currently working the scene of a possible shooting.

Just after 5:00 p.m. Lafayette Police Officers responded to the 600 block of Tulane Avenue regarding a shooting in progress.

According to authorities, officers arrived on scene and located a male subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

LPD preliminary investigation indicated several individuals were involved in a fight that occurred in a parking lot.

Amidst the fight, one of the individuals opened fire and shot the victim.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where is listed as stable, but in critical condition.

Investigators are on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Reportedly, one UL student was shot and is in critical condition following an incident involving three people.

It is said to have occurred near Huger Hall and Taft Street.

The shooting did not take place on campus and was the result of a fight.

KATC crew is currently enroute and we will provide updates as they become available here.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

