Junior League of Lafayette's holiday shopping market kicks off

30th Annual Tinsel &amp; Treasures
Posted at 8:20 AM, Sep 22, 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. — If you're looking to start your holiday shopping a little early, the Junior League of Lafayette's 30th Annual Tinsel & Treasures is taking place today and tomorrow.

The holiday market kicked off Thursday at the CAJUNDOME Convention Center and runs through Saturday.

Tickets are $15 and children 10 and under get in free.

Shopping hours on Friday are from 9 am to 8 pm.

Saturday, the market is open from 8 am to 3 pm.

More information about the event and ticket sales are available here.

