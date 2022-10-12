Junior League of Lafayette supports local nonprofits at annual grant ceremony

Local non-profits now have additional funding for short term projects following tonight's annual Junior League of Lafayette grant award ceremony at the Petroleum Club.

Nearly $30,000 in grants were awarded across 16 local non-profit organizations.

The grants are funded through various Junior League of Lafayette fundraising efforts and community program sponsorships.

Founded in 1957, Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women whose Mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

"We want to strive for that lasting community impact. So we looked for a lot of initiatives where volunteers can get their hands dirty and get that good hands on training, to be able to help out the nonprofits on whatever their initiative may be." President of the Junior League of Lafayette, Monica Zuschlag

