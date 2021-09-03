Watch
July taxable sales sixth highest month on record

Posted at 3:20 PM, Sep 03, 2021
With more than $630 million in taxable sales in July, year-to-date taxable sales reached $4.37 billion. July 2021 sales were 17.5% higher than sales in July 2020. Year-to-date sales were 24.2% higher than 2020 and 20.7% higher than 2019. July 2021 sales are the highest on record for the month of July and the sixth highest month on record.

"July's taxable sales continue a phenomenal trend in Lafayette Parish. Never before has the community seen five $600 million months in a row. Shoppers have set up local retailers for a successful second half of 2021," says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. "LEDA's forecasting model puts the community on track to reach $7.17 billion in taxable sales for 2021—that would beat the standing record by 11%."

Year-to-date taxable sales are up in all municipalities in the parish— Lafayette (24.4%), Broussard (17.9%), Carencro (42.6%), Duson (30.8%), Scott (19.5%), and Youngsville (29.1%). Sales are also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 18.3%.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.

