July 4th transit, trash, compost schedule

Lafayette Consolidated Government
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jun 30, 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) released its Fourth of July holiday schedule for transit, trash and compost services.

Trash and recycling collection will not be affected by the Fourth of July holiday, according to LCG.

Republic Services will operate its regular routes next Tuesday, July 4. However, the Lafayette Transit System will observe Independence Day, officials say.

All bus services - Daytime, Night Owl and Paratransit - will be closed. Services will resume the following day, Wednesday, July 5.

The Dean Domingues Compost Facility will be closed for the Fourth of July holiday.

