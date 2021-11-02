Judge blocks LCG attempt to appropriate land for pond

An attempt by Lafayette Consolidated Government to take a family's property for construction of two drainage ponds has been blocked by a judge. City-parish officials are appealing the decision, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Before the family was served with the LCG petition to expropriate the property, local government clear-cut trees and excavated two ponds, the family's attorney, Gary McGoffin, told the newspaper.

Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Breaux ruled that LCG did not comply with standards outlined in state law for expropriating property, the Advocate reports.

City-parish officials filed a petition in May to expropriate 16.5 acres, Lot 19, of the Delta Beaullieu Partition in Lafayette owned by heirs of Lucile B. Randol. According to the petition, LCG officials tried to negotiate with the property owners, offering in March to buy the property for $1.4 million, allegedly based on an appraisal, the Advocate reports.

The owners of the land made a counter proposal for a higher amount, and LCG sought to just take the property and pay the $1.4 million. The judge ruled that LCG did not follow the proper procedure to do that, and also that LCG lacked certain required documents and even a drainage plan.

To read the Advocate's full story, click here.