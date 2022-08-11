Watch Now
Joe and Cleoma Falcon next in the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series

Posted at 10:08 AM, Aug 11, 2022
The next session of the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series is set for September 1 at Feed & Seed, starting at 7 p.m.

This time, the legacy of Joe and Cleoma Falcon will be the focus. The Falcons were producers of the very first commercial recording of Cajun music back in 1928.

Featured performing artists will include Cameron and Michael Dupuy and guest moderator will be Wade Falcon who has done significant research on the early recordings of the Falcons and others.

The FREE monthly series celebrates local legends who have made, and continue to make, an impact on our cultural community. The Legacy Series will explore every aspect of Acadiana’s heritage, including music, culinary arts, artists, craftspeople, and more. The goal is to create a community event series that honors historical, contemporary, and future cultural traditions.

