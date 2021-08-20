Jockey Lot to start providing COVID tests

In an effort to help keep Louisiana safe, the Lafayette Jockey Lot is partnering with local health officials to bring a free COVID testing site to the area.

Free tests will be offered every Saturday and Sunday starting this weekend from 7 am to 4 pm.

You can make an appointment by clicking here. Walkins are also welcome.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel