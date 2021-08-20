Watch
Jockey Lot to start providing COVID tests

Posted at 5:24 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 18:24:33-04

In an effort to help keep Louisiana safe, the Lafayette Jockey Lot is partnering with local health officials to bring a free COVID testing site to the area.

Free tests will be offered every Saturday and Sunday starting this weekend from 7 am to 4 pm.

You can make an appointment by clicking here. Walkins are also welcome.

