Job readiness and hiring event set for veterans

Acadiana Veteran Alliance and NextOp are hosting a Veteran Employment Readiness Workshop and Hiring Event in Lafayette this week.

The event is set for Thursday, February 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at MacLaff, Inc. (106 Oak Way Lane, Lafayette).

Veterans will have the opportunity to hear presentations from the attending companies and receive a brief overview of interview techniques from the NextOp Staff.

This session will be followed by mock round-robin-style interviews with each of the attending companies. After each round, the companies will provide feedback to the candidates.

This is a free event.

To register and learn more, Veteran Employment Readiness Workshop and Hiring Event Tickets, Thu, Feb 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite [eventbrite.com]