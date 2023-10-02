Job fair set for October 17

More than 40 regional employers and resource providers will participate in the 20th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair on Tuesday, October 17, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Heymann Convention Center in Lafayette.

“The Acadiana Diversity Job has expanded to connect employers with a diverse applicant pool including persons with disabilities, justice involved and formerly incarcerated individuals, and more,” says Ryan LaGrange, Director of Workforce Development with LEDA. “Every year, we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community.”

The event is planned and hosted by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management (ASHRM), Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC), Louisiana Rehabilitation Services (LRS), and other community partners.

“ASHRM looks forward to sponsoring this event every year because it creates an opportunity to connect employers with diverse candidates they may not see at other events,” says Lea Boudreaux, President of ASHRM. “Older workers and candidates with disabilities or criminal backgrounds often face challenges when seeking employment and this job fair was designed to help overcome some of those.”

The Acadiana Diversity Job Fair is free to job seekers. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Visit www.lafayette.org/diversity [lafayette.org] for registration and the complete list of participating employers and job openings.