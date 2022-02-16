Job Fair planned in Broussard

There will be a job fair in Broussard on March 10.

The City of Broussard, the Broussard Chamber of Commerce, and the Broussard Economic Development Corporation are hosting the event, set for Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Ballroom of Broussard, 405 Albertson Parkway.

The event will help to partner local businesses with job seekers with a variety of education and experience, organizers say. Health care, mechanical, hospitality, manufacturing, and more industries will be represented, including part-time and full-time opportunities.

“Broussard is home to some incredible companies that have a lot to offer. Job seekers ranging from part-time to entry-level to skilled professionals all have options that will be showcased at this job fair," said Broussard Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Romero.

For more information about the job fair, please visit bit.ly/3LEHHww.