Job fair eases hurdles and hiring process

More than 50 regional employers gathered today for the 18th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair.

The job fair was held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Heymann Convention Center in Lafayette.

KATC asked job seekers what brought them out today, and what are they hoping for while searching for their next career.

Kasaan Winters who is a job seeker said, "I came out to this job fair today to see if they had any jobs that I was interested in, which is a 911 operator or something similar."

Broc Anthony, job seeker said, "Well I'm partially disabled, and this is a great tool for resources to be able to get employment and a career."

"Well I was looking forward to be able to meet with a lot of employers at the same time I'm looking for something in banking I also have an insurance license and looking for something in HR," said Job seeker Jill Jefferson.

David Dauterive who is a job seeker said, "I'm a semi-retired schoolteacher and a tennis pro I have started to receive some social security but I needed supplement income so it's a transitional thing."

According to officials, the job fair took 3 months to plan and it's purpose is to connect employers to a diverse applicant pool including persons with disabilities, justice involved, and formerly incarcerated individuals.

Randy Broussard, Job fair planning Committee Member said, "The main purpose of a job fair of course it's open to the public and free to everyone what we like to mainly focus on the diverse workforce in the area which consist of people with disabilities, ex-offenders who have normally been underrepresented in the workforce for quite some time now."

Job seekers of all backgrounds attended in hopes of leaving a great impression with employers and finding employment.

