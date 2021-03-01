Jazz concert will be next PASA in your Casa event

Pearson Cross headlines the next virtual PASA in Your Casa concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, offered by Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA). He’ll be joined by Lucas Munce on alto sax.

Tickets to the online event are available at http://bit.ly/PASACross [bit.ly] or on PASA's website www.pasonline.org [pasonline.org]

Cross, the associate dean of the UL College of Liberal Arts, is also quite a musician. At 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, he'll show up at the grand piano in the home of PASA’s executive director Jackie Lyle, with Munce on alto sax playing jazz standards. Viewers can stream from anywhere ond a virtual-viewing device.

Cross grew up playing piano. He dropped out of college to play professionally, and later returned to school to finish his political science studies. He has continued to play professionally and can be heard regularly at Charley G’s.

Munce, Assistant Professor of Clarinet and Jazz Saxophone, is a native of Manhattan, Kansas. As a prior member of the United States Air Force, he has given nearly a decade to military service as lead alto saxophonist in both the USAF Academy Falconaires, and the prestigious Airmen of Note in Washington D.C. He has toured extensively in the United States and in Europe, performing and conducting master classes. Munce studied clarinet with Professor Dan Silver at the University of Colorado, and the late Ed Cabarga of the National Symphony. He holds Masters Degrees in Clarinet Performance and Jazz Performance & Pedagogy from the University of Colorado at Boulder. In 2016 he received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Woodwind Performance and Pedagogy from CU Boulder.

“These guys are quite a duo,” says Lyle, PASA’s executive director. “Both are musically superior and they swing together easily.”

Sound Squad Media will work alongside photographer/videographer Paul Kieu to produce high quality audio and video respectively. James Edmunds will be heading the online interviews.

“Our board is committed to offering frequent performances online and has invested in the expertise, both artistic and technically, that are necessary for our fans to enjoy a high quality show,” says Lyle. “We hope that our audience will continue, in turn, to tune in and make donations to support this effort.”

The concert is free, but registration is required in order to receive a link to the performance.

“It’s easy to register for this show and donate by clicking on http://bit.ly/PASACross [bit.ly], explains Lyle.

The streaming show is an offshoot of Comfy Couch Concerts, which have taken place in the home of Lyle and her husband, Conrad Comeaux.

Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA)—formerly known as UpStage (US)—offers performing arts entertainment, focusing on dance, theater and classical music, with occasional forays into other genres. PASA also delivers performing arts activities—master classes, workshops, lecture demonstrations and other offerings—in a variety of locations in the Acadiana area. Follow PASA on Facebook at Performing Arts Serving Acadiana and on Instagram @pasacadiana.