January fire at Carencro High changes how LPSS stores COVID cleaning backpacks

A January fire at Carencro High School has changed how LPSS staff charge and store backpacks used for COVID-19 cleaning.

According to the Advocate, the changes were made after an electrostatic backpack's lithium batteries caught fire while charging at the school on January 6.

The fire caused $330,000 worth of damage to an office area located in the boys' gym.

Lafayette Fire Investigator Elliott Roger told the Advocate that the fire was caused by an overcharged lithium battery in a electrostatic backpack sprayer that was charging in a coach's office overnight.

A custodian had reportedly plugged in the backpack before leaving the school around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5 after using it to sanitize the gym.

LPSS says that changes have been made to reduce the risk of fires by storing the backpacks in metal containers with air circulation and not charging them overnight.

The office space and gym were restored to their original condition following the fire.

To read more from the Advocate, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel