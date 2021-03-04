January 2021 Taxable Sales Report for Lafayette Parish released

Lafayette, LA— With more than $538 million in taxable sales in January, the year began 5.65% higher than January 2020 and 10.42% higher than January 2019. January 2021 sales are the highest on record for the month of January.

"As a barometer of consumer confidence, it is encouraging to see retail sales continue an upward trajectory as the first economic indicators of 2021 are being reported," says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. "LEDA will monitor local indicators as we continue our recovery from the pandemic and energy sector downturn. Taxable sales is a concurrent indicator that adjusts at the same time as the overall economy."

Total taxable sales are up 3.77% in the City of Lafayette and 4.75% in unincorporated areas of the parish. Sales are also up in neighboring municipalities—Carencro (41.92%), Duson (14.16%), Scott (6.80%), and Youngsville (5.61%). Sales are down in Broussard (5.46%).

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.

