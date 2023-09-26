James Robert "Jim Bob" Crawford, oilfield pioneer, has died

Services will be Saturday for James Robert "Jim Bob" Crawford, 90, who died at his home following a brief illness.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in Martin & Castille's Southside location on East Farrel Road, from 12:30 p.m. until the Celebration of Life Catholic Service at 3 p.m. in the La Fleur de Lis Chapel there.

Crawford died last week.

Crawford was a United States Army veteran. He was also a pioneer and legend in the Nitrogen and Coiled Tubing Industry, having been since the late 1950’s, when he participated in some of the first coiled tubing jobs ever ran in the oilfield. Deploying some of the first units offshore in the Gulf Coast, and California. He traveled the world and visited 17 countries, having lived in Brazil, Holland, and London. He has held over 25 patents for innovations, improvements to Coiled Tubing and Nitrogen Services and commercialized innovations in production recovery through patented services, such as through tubing fishing with coiled tubing.

In 1982, Jim Bob was a founder and owner of Nitrogen Pumping and Coiled Tubing, Inc. (NPACT), and was selected in 1991 as “Acadiana’s Top 100 Companies in the Gulf Coast”.

Jim Bob was an accomplished businessman, entrepreneur, writer, inventor, boss, husband, and father, loved and cherished by many, his obituary states.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Hospice of Acadiana, a charity that was near and dear to Jim Bob, having once served on the Board of Directors.

