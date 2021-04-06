Jambalaya cook-off set for softball fundraiser

337 Softball is hosting a jambalaya cook-off to raise money to support the team.

The event will be April 24 at Scott Park.

If you'd like to attend, here are those details:

If you'd like to cook, cost to participate is $50 per four-person team.

Cooking starts at 6:30 a.m., with serving at 11:15 a.m. and judging at 11:30 a.m.

Organizers will provide bowls, spoons, napkins, trash cans and condiments. Teams must provide everything else.

Here's a flyer with those details:

You can also find information on the organization's Facebook page here.

