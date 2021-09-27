Investigation underway into the shooting death of Lafayette man

Lafayette police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 22-year-old.

The shooting happened around 8:45 Sunday night in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street.

According to police Rashawn Broussard was located outside of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brousard was transported to a local hospital where he died.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a second victim was also being shot at, but was not struck.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.