Investigation recovers $400,000 in stolen property

Nearly $400,000 in stolen property has been located, thanks to a multi-agency investigation across parish lines.

Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement in Iberia Parish and LPSO’s SWAT Team all assisted with the case, which began Sunday evening, a release states.

LPSO Detectives were called to a Broussard business that evening about a truck and trailer that had been stolen. The rig was later returned to the business, but detectives learned that it was used in another theft, this one in Iberia Parish, before it was returned.

Oilfield equipment worth approximately $150,000 was reported stolen from the Iberia Parish business, and detectives tracked it back to a house on South Pierce in Lafayette.

They got a search warrant and found some of the stolen equipment there, as well as more equipment that had been stolen, which was worth about $243,000.

A suspect has been identified in this case and arrest is pending, the release states. This investigation remains ongoing.