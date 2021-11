State Police say one person has died in a crash that closed Interstate 10 West near Duson.

State Police say that initial investigation indicates that a person riding a motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle. That person was ejected from the motorcycle and died, troopers say.

As of about 9 p.m., the Interstate was still closed and the queue was about four miles in length.

Police were diverting traffic onto La. 93 and La. 95.

If you're headed that way, use an alternate route.