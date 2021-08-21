Intersection of Duncan Circle and Harwell Drive closed following gas line rupture

The intersection of Duncan Circle and Harwell Drive in Lafayette is closed following a gas line rupture.

The Lafayette Fire Department says that at 9:33 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters along with the HazMat team were called out to the 100 block of Duncan Circle to a gas line rupture.

The Hazmat team was informed that LUS employees were digging to repair a sewer line when they accidentally punctured a gas line. While on scene monitoring the gas levels, first responders noticed the gas was entered the sewer lines.

The fire department says this prompted them to evacuate four homes in the area as a safety precaution.

The intersection of Duncan Circle and Harwell Drive is closed at this time.

The gas leak has been secured.

Atmos Energy is on scene making the repairs. First responders along with LUS personnel are venting the gas from the sewer lines. They anticipate the incident to be rectified within the next 2 hours.

No injuries have been reported.

