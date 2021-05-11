Insurance fraud scheme leads to arrest of insurance agent

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. – The Louisiana Department of Insurance issued a Cease & Desist Order to suspend the producer license of Matthew Sias on September 8, 2020, due to allegations of insurance fraud.

Later that same month, troopers initiated an investigation into the matter and determined illegal fraudulent activity had taken place, according to TFC Thomas Gossen. Sias, an insurance agent in Lafayette Parish, allegedly committed insurance fraud between December 2019 through September 2020.

On May 10, 2021, Sias was arrested on two arrest warrants for the following charges:

3 counts of Producer Fraud

4 counts of Felony Theft

1 count of Automobile Insurance Fraud

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.

Anyone with knowledge of a fraudulent insurance scheme is encouraged to report the activity to the Louisiana State Police by calling (225) 925-3701 or via email at insurance.fraud.unit@dps.la.gov .

