Inmate arrested, accused of trying to escape LPCC

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested an inmate after he allegedly tried to escape the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

At about 8 a.m. Friday, deputies say they found Devonte Tolliver, 26, trying to escape from LPCC. They took him into custody and then took him to the hospital because he allegedly injured himself trying to escape.

Tolliver was being held on charges that included Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling along with drug offenses and was also being held for extradition to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Deputies have now added a charge of simple escape.