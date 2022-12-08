Infinity College opens a second location in North Lafayette

Infinity College has now opened its newest location in North Lafayette and offers several certification programs for those in the area and across Acadiana.

According to founder, Sherica Davis, the college is the only in north Lafayette of its caliber which offers programs in nursing assisting, practical nursing, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, and EKG technician—-and a variety of online associate degree programs like health care management, social work, and legal studies.

Open enrollment is every day 24 hours a day, most programs start twice a month—and most programs require you to have a minimum of a high school diploma or a GED. some also require a basic interest exam.

Davis also says it’s affordable—stating there are a number of grant programs able to assist you with your tuition.

“We are accredited, there are pell grants and student loans and financial aid options available to those who may qualify. We do have in-house payment plans at no interest. And oftentimes we do have different vendors that may be willing to sponsor a student for different programs of study,” Davis said.

We got a chance to speak with some students at the college who praised the hands-on and personable environment.

“I looked at different institutions and this one felt like the right fit for me. It’s a friendly place to be at. Everybody’s pretty much like a family here. I feel like the instructors over here are better than most and teach you what you need to know,” student Christian Rideau said.

Raquel Landry has been in the program for a year, she says Infiniti college has certainly prepared her for the work and the instructor go out of their way to make sure you have learned the material.

“I applied to another program at another school and was not accepted and then I looked into Infinities requirements and they fit my needs better,” Landry said.

“I’ve learned everything they could possibly teach me and the teachers gave us such a welcoming experience. Anytime you need anyone they’re available even after hours,” Landry added.

Infinity college began in 2010 with its first location on Pinhook.

Davis explains why she chose North Lafayette for their second location, “I am a God fearing person and God lead us to this particular location and area many years ago. The actual facility and Infrastructure took a few years for us to build. We were building in the midst of the pandemic. So as you know with Inflation and supplies being very limited. That was a challenge that we encountered and endured. But nonetheless were now here to service North Lafayette and all of the surrounding areas,” Davis said.

