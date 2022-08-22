Industrial Trades job fair set for Thursday

There will be an Industrial Trades job fair from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursday at SLCC's Lafayette campus.

The event will be in the Devalcourt Auditorium.

SLCC’s Workforce & Economic Development Department, LEDA, and Louisiana Workforce Commission will host the fair focused on the industrial trades.

It's free and open to the public.

Welders, truck drivers, line workers, machinists, mechanics, riggers and other skilled trades people will have an opportunity to meet local companies hiring for positions in a variety of fields.

SLCC encourages job seekers to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Stuller, Acadiana Bottling, GO Marine, and Workstrings International are among the 30 companies that will be exhibiting at the fair.

Visit the solacc.edu for more details including a list of participating businesses.