Industrial trades career fair scheduled for September 29

Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and South Louisiana Community College will host the Industrial Trades Career Fair on Wednesday, September 29 at the Cajundome Convention Center. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

Companies participating at the event are hiring for industrial positions across Acadiana, including warehouse workers, mechanics, heavy equipment operators, carpenters, truck drivers, welders, crane operators, various manufacturing positions and more, according to a spokesperson for LEDA.

“The region has long history of producing skilled industrial workers and there are numerous employment opportunities across Acadiana for them,” says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of LEDA. “LEDA, SLCC and community partners continue to identify companies with skilled trades openings and connect them with our qualified workforce.”

As with any job fair, attendees are encouraged to review the list of participating companies and identify the ones they would like to meet with at the event. A full list of participating companies and their openings can be found at www.lafayette.org/industrialtrades .

“Our mission is to work with business and industry to build our local workforce, and this job fair will allow hundreds of job seekers to meet with hiring companies in person to put them on a path to a long-term career,” said Nancy Roy, Interim Director of Business Development ad Community Education for SLCC’s Corporate College.

Along with the companies, representatives from Acadiana Workforce Solutions and South Louisiana Community College will be on hand to meet with job seekers to explain job services and training opportunities.

The job fair is free and open to the public. Job seekers should bring copies of their resumes and certifications. Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register for the event online at tradesjobfair.eventbrite.com. Masks or face coverings will be required for all attendees and will be available at the door.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel