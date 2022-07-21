Industrial Trades career fair scheduled

SLCC’s Workforce & Economic Development Department, LEDA, and Louisiana Workforce Commission will host a job fair focused on the industrial trades on Thursday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This free and open-to-the-public event will be held at SLCC Lafayette in the Devalcourt Auditorium located at 1101 Bertrand Drive.

Welders, truck drivers, line workers, machinists, mechanics, riggers and other skilled trades people will have an opportunity to meet local companies hiring for positions in a variety of fields. SLCC encourages job seekers to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Stuller, Acadiana Bottling, GO Marine, and Workstrings International are among the 30 companies that will be exhibiting at the Industrial Trades Job Fair. In addition to meeting with employers, attendees can also speak with local organizations that can assist with their job search and training needed to expand their skills.

Job seekers can save time by pre-registering for the Industrial Trades Job Fair at https://2022tradesjobfair.eventbrite.com. Job seekers can also register at the job fair.

“Our goal for the Industrial Trades Job Fair is to match local employers with the skilled tradespeople they need to keep their business growing,” stated Nancy Roy, Director of Client Relations and Student Recruitment for SLCC’s Workforce & Economic Development. “We’ve found that having face-to-face interactions is a necessary part of the recruiting process, which is why job fairs are so important to our community.”

SLCC’s Workforce & Economic Development Department was established in 2015. This division of SLCC offers short-term training for in-demand jobs to meet the needs of the community’s workforce. For more information about the job fair, call 337-521-6639 or email nancy.roy@solacc.edu.