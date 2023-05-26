Indictments handed up in January 2022 slaying

A grand jury has handed up three indictments in the January 2022 shooting death of Warren Prejean.

Prejean, 32, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block of South Sterling Street on January 16, 2022. He later died from his injuries.

Police initially arrested Omari Davis, 18 and Dekendrick Arceneaux, 18 and booked them with second-degree murder in the case.

This week, a grand jury indicted both men on charges of second-degree murder. The grand jury also indicted Kasyn Khol Alexander, 21, on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

If convicted, all three men face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.