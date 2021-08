A Lafayette grand jury has indicted a St. Martinville man the shooting death of a man in April.

Tyquan Marshall, 23, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the slaying of John Mitchell Sinegal Jr., 23, who died in April.

Sinegal was shot at Bourgeois Park located on Coliseum Blvd. in Lafayette, and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

If convicted, Marshall faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.