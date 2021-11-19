Indiana organization travels to Louisiana to donate to hurricane victims

LAFAYETTE — Those still recovering from the hurricanes here in Louisiana now have a little more help.

All thanks to people and businesses in Indiana.

Today, an 18-wheeler filled with clothing and bedding for those survivors arrived in Lafayette at Imani Temple #49.

The donations will be dispersed to those who still are rebuilding.

Chris Williams and Shahid Rashad tells KATC, "We're really excited that Pie's Clothing Closet from Fort Wayne Indiana has partnered with Imani Temple, Bishop John Milton, Alpha for Alpha Fraternity and a lot of volunteers that have come out today to help us receive this 18-wheeler of clothing for Southwest Louisiana and those in need. Serving others, serving those in the community who often times need basic things as the seasons change."

