Indiana organization donates supplies to Ida victims in Lafayette

Those still recovering from the hurricanes here in Louisiana now have a little more help, all thanks to a community in Indiana.

Thursday, an 18-wheeler filled with clothing and bedding for survivors of Hurricane Ida arrived in Lafayette. Joe Ayers, with PIE's Clothing Closet out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, flew to Lafayette to donate the items.

Ayers says the donations will be distributed to those in the area who are still rebuilding from the storms.

"So we're really excited that PIE's Clothing Closet from Fort Wayne, Indiana, has partnered with Imani Temple, Bishop John Milton, Alpha for Alpha fraternity and a lot of volunteers that have come out today to help us receive this 18-wheeler of clothing for southwest Louisiana and those in need," said Chris Williams, PhD, Shahid Rashad volunteer. "Serving the others, serving those in the community who often times need basic things as the seasons change."

