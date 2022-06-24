The City of Broussard has teamed up with the Broussard Chamber of Commerce to host this year's Independence Day Festival happening on Monday, July 4th.

Gates will open at 4:00PM where all can enjoy traditional events such as kid's events , live music, and a Dj. There is also a Fire Truck Cool Down added this year beginning at 4:00PM. The Fireworks display will start at 9:00PM for families to enjoy.

Clink the link below to access the map of where each event is located for all ages to enjoy.

