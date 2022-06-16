Incident drills planned for next week in Carencro

Acadian Ambulance is planning some Mass Casualty Incident Training Drills next week.

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, and Thursday, June 23, 2022, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Acadian Ambulance will be conducting mass casualty incident training drills at Carencro High School.

These are only drills.

A heavy presence of first responder vehicles will be on scene while the scenarios are run.

Participating agencies include Acadian Ambulance, UL Lafayette Police Department, Carencro Police Department and Carencro Fire Department.

The training exercises allow first responder agencies to practice their responses and coordinate efforts on a mass casualty incident, officials say.

The drills are not open to the public or the media, but organizers want people to know what is happening so they won't be alarmed.