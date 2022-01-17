In honor of Betty White, Lafayette Animal Shelter begins fundraiser

The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center (LASCC) and Friends of Lafayette Animal Shelter (FLASH) are teaming up to raise funds to benefit the animals at the shelter in honor of Betty White.

Starting on Monday January 17, through January 21, donations can be made to FLASH which will be used for items needed, such as doghouses, microchips, blankets, etc.

January 17 would have been White's 100 birthday.

“Betty White was one of the biggest animal rights activists in the world, and it’s an honor to raise funds on her 100th birthday. It’s my hope that this will not only raise funds for the shelter but also showcase some of the animals that need a FUR-ever home,” LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said.

FLASH is a non-profit organization that began in 2010 with the mission of helping improve the lives of the animals at LASCC as well as homeless and at-risk pets in the community.

Patty Meehan, Founder of FLASH said, “It is because of community support throughout the years that FLASH has been able to help so many pets at risk in our community. I believe so many people in our community have the same love for animals as Betty White did.”

To donate, please visit flashlafayette.org and click on the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to FLASH, P.O. Box 51609, Lafayette, LA 70505.

