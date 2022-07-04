Improper disposal of fireworks causes major fire damage to home

Fireworks caused a major fire in Scott today, leaving a home with fire and smoke damage.

Scott Fire officials say they were called to the 600 block of Rue Novembre at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, and found the home on fire. They got into the house and brought the fire under control quickly.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental in nature; caused by improperly discarded fireworks.

Everyone was able to evacuate, and there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The home sustained major fire and smoke damage.

"Please remember to dispose used fireworks the same as fireplace ashes. Place them into a metal container, douse with water, cover with metal lid and place container away from the house," Scott Fire officials say.

Firefighters from Carencro and Duson responded to assist with firefighting efforts, while Mire and Canton Fire Departments provided water.