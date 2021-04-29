IHOP on Ambassador Caffery closed following report of fire

The IHOP on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette is closed after reports of a fire at the restaurant.

The Lafayette Fire Department dispatch confirmed that fire crews did respond to the area on Thursday morning.

Those crews are no longer on scene, but the restaurant has closed for the day.

There is no information on when the restaurant will reopen.

Details on the cause of the fire or where the fire started were not provided.

