Ida relief concert set for Oct. 4 in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. - The Good Dudes announced that with the help of the local Lafayette music community, the Hurricane Ida Relief Concert was created in an effort to help those in need.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the concert event will be donated to Down the Bayou (DTB) Mutual Aid Fund.

DTB Mutual Aid Fund is raising funds to provide direct financial support for gas, shelter, food and baby supplies in southern Lafourche Parish, one of the communities hardest hit by the storm.

Musical Guests include:

The Good Dudes

Ray Boudeaux

Sailor Mouth

Mid City Maven

Rouge Krewe

The Rayo Brothers

Solati

DJ Menace

DJ Greenlight

Limited VIP tickets to attend the concert in person are available for $35. VIP tickets include entry to the concert, a plate of food by Plate and Collar and one free drink from Tchoup’s Midcity Smokehouse. A cash bar will also be provided by Tchoup’s MidCity Smokehouse.

This concert will be live-streamed via Facebook and Twitch where donations can be made during the event.

For more information, to donate or to purchase tickets please visit www.thegooddudesmusic.com/reliefconcert.

