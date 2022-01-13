Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

I-49 in Lafayette is closed at I-10

items.[0].image.alt
511.org
i49.JPG
Posted at 5:06 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 18:13:59-05

Interstate 49 in Lafayette is closed at Interstate 10.

Police say they are on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving injuries. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

DOTD says Traffic is being diverted off of I-49 South at E Pont Des Mouton Rd. Congestion on I-49 South has reached Gloria Switch Rd. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.