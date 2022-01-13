I-49 in Lafayette is closed at I-10

Interstate 49 in Lafayette is closed at Interstate 10.

Police say they are on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving injuries. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

DOTD says Traffic is being diverted off of I-49 South at E Pont Des Mouton Rd. Congestion on I-49 South has reached Gloria Switch Rd. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel