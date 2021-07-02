Watch
I-10 West is closed at I-10/I-49 due to crash

Posted at 3:18 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 16:18:13-04

I-10 West is closed at I-10/I-49 due to an accident.

Congestion is 3 miles in length. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Cameras show what appears to be a vehicle on it's side. KATC has reached out to Lafayette Police for details on the crash.
