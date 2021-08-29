I-10 stays congested as evacuees head west

LAFAYETTE — All day we've seen congestion on the interstate, as people evacuate from Southeastern Louisiana, heading West.

One man tells KATC, it took them seven hours to get to Lafayette from the St. Charles parish.

"We tried to dodge the interstate, we used the Waze app, which took us the way everyone else was using, so we ended up back on the interstate," Henry Robinson said.

Robinson says they left St. Charles Parish around 9:00 am on Saturday, because of traffic they got to Lafayette around 4:00 pm.

"It's bumper to bumper," Robinson said.

Others heading west stopped to get gas off Louisiana Avenue, only to find bags over the pumps.

"We're good on gas, but I was really hoping to top off, but it doesn't look like there is any, so," Jason Chuter said.

"Bathrooms are full, we're out of gas. Gas stations are out of gas. Traffic is bumper to bumper. Accidents, people driving on the shoulders. it's crazy" Irmari Francois said.

Despite the long drive, getting away is important for these evacuees.

"I have a baby, my baby is six months. We evacuated during Katrina, that was a mess. But I don't want to have a power outage with a baby" Francois said.