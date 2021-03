LAFAYETTE, La. — All lanes are now open on I-10 West at I-49 North. Congestion has reached approximately 9 miles in length.

I-10 West remains closed due to an accident. Motorists are able to exit at I-49 North.

Congestion has reached approximately 5 miles in length.

I-10 West is closed at I-10/I-49 due to an accident. Congestion is approximately 3 miles in length. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.