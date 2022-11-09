Crews working to stabilize hazmat incident; US 90 closed in Broussard

Both the east and westbound lanes of Highway 90 are closed in Broussard because of a hazardous material incident.

Shortly before noon, Broussard Fire Department was dispatched to a business in the 5400 block of U.S. Highway 90 for a report of a commercial fire. Upon arrival, Broussard units observed

smoke emitting from a chemical tote containing corrosive material on the property of a business, according to a spokesperson for the City of Broussard. The initial fire had been extinguished by occupants onsite prior to arrival of the Broussard Fire Department.

Lafayette Fire Department Hazardous Material Team was requested to assist. While on scene, a second tote on the property containing the same material began emitting smoke and caught fire. All fire has been extinguished at this time. Haz-Mat crews are working to stabilize the corrosive materials involved in the incident, the spokesperson stated.

U.S. 90 has been shut down in both directions — eastbound at Hwy. 182 and westbound at Ambassador Caffery Parkway — and will remain shut down until hazards are no longer present. Estimated time of shut down is three hours.

