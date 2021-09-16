Watch
Hurricane Ida supply drive continues in Broussard

City of Broussard
Posted at 10:44 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 11:45:13-04

The City of Broussard is continuing to collect items for those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Donations of non-perishable food items and supplies can be dropped off until Friday, September 17, behind Broussard City Hall.

Supplies needed include:

  • Tarps
  • Roofing nails
  • Garbage cans
  • Trash bags
  • Chainsaw bar oil
  • Chainsaw 2 stroke oil
  • Gas cans
  • Premix 2 stroke fuel 50:1
  • Bug spray
  • Mold prevention
  • First-aid items
  • Storage tubs
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Paper goods
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Powerade / Gatorade
  • Electrolyte powders
  • Water
  • Canned goods
  • Diapers
  • Wet wipes
  • Baby formula
  • Non-perishable baby food
  • Packing boxes

The City began collecting donations on September 1 in an effort to deliver needed supplies to those in Southeast Louisiana.

City Hall is located at 310 E. Main Street in Broussard.

For more information see the post below:

