Hurricane Ida supply drive continues in Broussard

The City of Broussard is continuing to collect items for those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Donations of non-perishable food items and supplies can be dropped off until Friday, September 17, behind Broussard City Hall.

Supplies needed include:

Tarps

Roofing nails

Garbage cans

Trash bags

Chainsaw bar oil

Chainsaw 2 stroke oil

Gas cans

Premix 2 stroke fuel 50:1

Bug spray

Mold prevention

First-aid items

Storage tubs

Cleaning supplies

Paper goods

Non-perishable food items

Powerade / Gatorade

Electrolyte powders

Water

Canned goods

Diapers

Wet wipes

Baby formula

Non-perishable baby food

Packing boxes

The City began collecting donations on September 1 in an effort to deliver needed supplies to those in Southeast Louisiana.

City Hall is located at 310 E. Main Street in Broussard.

For more information see the post below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel