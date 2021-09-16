Hurricane Ida supply drive continues in Broussard

The City of Broussard is continuing to collect items for those affected by Hurricane Ida.
Donations of non-perishable food items and supplies can be dropped off until Friday, September 17, behind Broussard City Hall.
Supplies needed include:
- Tarps
- Roofing nails
- Garbage cans
- Trash bags
- Chainsaw bar oil
- Chainsaw 2 stroke oil
- Gas cans
- Premix 2 stroke fuel 50:1
- Bug spray
- Mold prevention
- First-aid items
- Storage tubs
- Cleaning supplies
- Paper goods
- Non-perishable food items
- Powerade / Gatorade
- Electrolyte powders
- Water
- Canned goods
- Diapers
- Wet wipes
- Baby formula
- Non-perishable baby food
- Packing boxes
The City began collecting donations on September 1 in an effort to deliver needed supplies to those in Southeast Louisiana.
City Hall is located at 310 E. Main Street in Broussard.
For more information see the post below:
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers