Hurricane handbooks help Lafayette residents prep for 2021 season

In the midst of hurricane season, Lafayette Utilities System is helping residents plan ahead for what's to come.

Local libraries and city halls throughout the parish have been stocked with the latest hurricane handbook.

LUS hopes the information will be a useful tool for residents and their families when the next storm arrives in Acadiana.

"We put one out each year and try to build upon the previous one," said Alex Antonowitsch, Public Information Specialist at LUS.

The LUS Outage Map is the newest tool highlighted in this year's handbook. As power outages occur, whether during hurricane season or not, the map is updated to reflect real-time information.

"What might be happening in your area, we're putting different information. Not just outages but if we're doing any tree trimming in the area, any road closures," said Antonowitsch.

If a home or business is experiencing an outage, the handbook also gives residents the number to call to get someone out there as soon as possible.

"They'll get your power up, they're working hard," he said. "These guys are working about 12 hour days especially during hurricane season and they can only go out once the winds drop below 40 miles per hour."

After a devastating storm season last summer, LUS is urging everyone to start prepping now while there is still time.

The handbook will take users from the early stages of gearing up to leave, securing your home or business and planning an evacuation route, all the way through the aftermath of the storm.

To download a digital copy or find a physical copy of the handbook, visit LUS.org.

