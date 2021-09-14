Hunters for the Hungry taking donations Sept. 26

The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 26th from 10AM to 3PM.

Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2020 season.

Collection sites will be set up throughout Lafayette and other neighboring communities. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com

All donations are tax deductible and will be used to feed the needy through The Refinery Mission’s shelters and programs, just one of the many ways the Center fulfills its mission of assisting needy members of our community to become self-sufficient.

Last year’s drive was a huge success with collecting over 8,000 lbs. of food which provided 25,000 meals to the impoverished and homeless in the greater Lafayette community.

2021 Collection Sites Include:

· LAFAYETTE – UL CAJUN FIELD 2351 W. CONGRESS ST. MAIN DROP SITE

· OPELOUSAS – GILES NISSAN 4383 1-49 SERVICE ROAD

· YOUNGSVILLE – FIRST ASSEMBLY OF GOD 3555 VEROT SCHOOL RD.

· BROUSSARD – CHOPS SPECIALTY MEATS 1019 ALBERTSON PARKWAY

· EUNICE – EUNICE FIRE STATION 100 PARK AVE.

· CARENCRO – MC TAXIDERMY 3829 NW EVANGELINE THRUWAY

