Hundreds of students attend Acadiana STEM Fest at UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – Kindergarten through 12-grade students got an opportunity to learn about and explore the STEM field at a one-of-a-kind Acadiana STEM festival at UL Lafayette.

There were more than 40 different activities and demonstrations that enlightened students about wind energy, solar energy, coding and design, and the programming of robots.

More than 600 students from 25 different schools and five school districts attended.

The event was hosted by STEM NOLA which is a non-profit that aims to expose, inspire and engage youth in STEM learning.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel