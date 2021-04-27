Hugh Wallis, Kaliste Saloom intersection closure announced

LAFAYETTE, La. - The intersection of S. Hugh Wallis and E. Kaliste Saloom will be closed for one week to repair concrete panels.

The closure is scheduled from Wednesday, April 28, 2021, through Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Local access will be maintained. Detour routes will be provided.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel