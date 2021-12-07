Hub City Diner ownership changing hands

A Lafayette staple will soon have a new owner.

Jimmy Guidry, the owner of Hub City Diner, is planning to retire.

He's selling the restaurant to his longtime manager Jason Redmon.

But locals need not worry - Redmon says he doesn't plan on making any major changes as we head into the new year, so customers can still expect to get what they come hungry for. What is that exactly?

"Good home cooking, just...good home cooking food," said customers Todd Lavergne and Jill Castille.

The 50s-style diner is located at 1412 South College Road.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel