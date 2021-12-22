Housing Authority hands out Christmas gifts to children

With Christmas just a few days away, the season of giving is in full force.

Members of the National Panhellenic Council Lafayette Chapter at UL Lafayette, along with staff from the Public Housing Authority, put smiles on the faces of children Tuesday.

As a way to give back to the community for Christmas, more than 200 Christmas gifts were distributed to children who live in public housing in the Lafayette area.

Lydia Bergeron, Executive Director of the Housing Authority, explained what will happen next.

"Then what we do is we set aside a day where staff will deliver all these gifts personally to the children residing in public housing so that we can give them a joyous, joyous Christmas."

