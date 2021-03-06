Menu

Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Household Hazardous Waste Day held Saturday at Cajundome

items.[0].videoTitle
Lafayette residents dispose of hazardous materials Saturday
WASTEDAY.jpg
Posted at 9:57 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 20:00:58-05

LCG hosted Household Hazardous Waste Day at the Cajundome Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Residents were encouraged to bring their unwanted household chemicals to be recycled or properly disposed.

This year, latex paint dropped off by residents will be re-blended and packaged for future use by Lafayette Habitat for Humanity. The paint re-blending project not only provides a needed product for a local worthy cause, it also reduces waste and saves on disposal costs, officials say.

"Instead of [it] going out into a landfill and sitting there, we try and find ways for it to be reused and recycled, it's not just sent to a landfill," explained LCG's Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret.

Held twice a year, the event is offered at no cost to those living within the City of Lafayette or the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. A list of what was accepted and not accepted is below:

Chemicals Accepted

  • Alkaline Batteries
  • Chemical Cleaners
  • Fluorescent Tubes
  • Gasoline
  • Herbicides
  • Mercury Thermometers
  • Paint & Paint Products
  • Paint Thinner & Stripper
  • Pesticides
  • Photographic Chemicals
  • Pool Chemicals
  • Stains
  • Turpentine

Will Not Accept

  • NO Antifreeze
  • NO Appliances
  • NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries
  • NO Commercial Waste
  • NO Compact Fluorescent Bulbs
  • NO Compressed Gas Cylinders
  • NO Copiers
  • NO CRT Monitors
  • NO Electronics
  • NO Fire/Smoke Detectors
  • NO Medical Waste
  • NO Medicine
  • NO Motor Oil
  • NO PCB Oil
  • NO Printers
  • NO Radioactive Material
  • NO Tires
  • NO Televisions

For more on what can you bring, visit https://lafayettela.gov/public-works/household-hazardous-waste-day .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.