Household Hazardous Waste Day held Saturday at Cajundome

LCG hosted Household Hazardous Waste Day at the Cajundome Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Residents were encouraged to bring their unwanted household chemicals to be recycled or properly disposed.

This year, latex paint dropped off by residents will be re-blended and packaged for future use by Lafayette Habitat for Humanity. The paint re-blending project not only provides a needed product for a local worthy cause, it also reduces waste and saves on disposal costs, officials say.

"Instead of [it] going out into a landfill and sitting there, we try and find ways for it to be reused and recycled, it's not just sent to a landfill," explained LCG's Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret.

Held twice a year, the event is offered at no cost to those living within the City of Lafayette or the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. A list of what was accepted and not accepted is below:

Chemicals Accepted

Alkaline Batteries

Chemical Cleaners

Fluorescent Tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury Thermometers

Paint & Paint Products

Paint Thinner & Stripper

Pesticides

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Stains

Turpentine

Will Not Accept

NO Antifreeze

NO Appliances

NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries

NO Commercial Waste

NO Compact Fluorescent Bulbs

NO Compressed Gas Cylinders

NO Copiers

NO CRT Monitors

NO Electronics

NO Fire/Smoke Detectors

NO Medical Waste

NO Medicine

NO Motor Oil

NO PCB Oil

NO Printers

NO Radioactive Material

NO Tires

NO Televisions

For more on what can you bring, visit https://lafayettela.gov/public-works/household-hazardous-waste-day .

