Household Hazardous Waste Day held Saturday at Cajundome

LCG hosted Household Hazardous Waste Day at the Cajundome Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Residents were encouraged to bring their unwanted household chemicals to be recycled or properly disposed.
This year, latex paint dropped off by residents will be re-blended and packaged for future use by Lafayette Habitat for Humanity. The paint re-blending project not only provides a needed product for a local worthy cause, it also reduces waste and saves on disposal costs, officials say.
"Instead of [it] going out into a landfill and sitting there, we try and find ways for it to be reused and recycled, it's not just sent to a landfill," explained LCG's Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret.
Held twice a year, the event is offered at no cost to those living within the City of Lafayette or the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. A list of what was accepted and not accepted is below:
Chemicals Accepted
- Alkaline Batteries
- Chemical Cleaners
- Fluorescent Tubes
- Gasoline
- Herbicides
- Mercury Thermometers
- Paint & Paint Products
- Paint Thinner & Stripper
- Pesticides
- Photographic Chemicals
- Pool Chemicals
- Stains
- Turpentine
Will Not Accept
- NO Antifreeze
- NO Appliances
- NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries
- NO Commercial Waste
- NO Compact Fluorescent Bulbs
- NO Compressed Gas Cylinders
- NO Copiers
- NO CRT Monitors
- NO Electronics
- NO Fire/Smoke Detectors
- NO Medical Waste
- NO Medicine
- NO Motor Oil
- NO PCB Oil
- NO Printers
- NO Radioactive Material
- NO Tires
- NO Televisions
For more on what can you bring, visit https://lafayettela.gov/public-works/household-hazardous-waste-day .
